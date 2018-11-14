Suncor says CEO Williams to retire next May; COO Little named successor

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) says CEO Steve Williams will retire effective next May 2 after leading the company for seven years.

COO Mark Little is appointed President effective immediately and will assume the role of CEO upon Williams’ retirement next May.

Little joined SU in 2008 and went on to serve in a variety of leadership roles in the company’s oil sands and international and offshore operations before becoming COO late last year.

Williams joined SU in 2002 as Executive VP for corporate development and CFO following more than 40 years in the international energy industry, including 18 years at Esso and Exxon.