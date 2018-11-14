NetEase +3.3% amid revenue growth in games, newer segments

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is up 3.3% after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines in its Q3 earnings, where revenues grew by more than a third amid strong growth in its core games unit despite regulatory headwinds.

Revenue grew in all segments and all segments logged gross profit except E-mail.

Gross profit rose 27% to 7.5B yuan (about $1.1B); net income (non-GAAP) was 2.3B yuan (about $329M).

"In the third quarter, net revenues for our online games stood above 10B yuan for the second consecutive quarter, supported by a game portfolio that is more diversified than ever before," says CEO William Ding.

Revenues by segment: Online game services, 10.35B yuan (about $1.51B, up 27.5% in renminbi terms); E-commerce, 4.46B yuan (about $649.2M, up 67.2%); Advertising services, 644.2M yuan (about $93.8M, up 2%); E-mail and others, 1.4B yuan (about $204.4M, up 31.5%).

Gross profit by segment: Online game services, 6.74B yuan (up 33%); E-commerce, 447.7M yuan (up 46.3%); Advertising services, 409.4M yuan (down 4.6%); E-mail and others, -46.2M yuan (vs. year-ago gain of 139.7M yuan).

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

Previously: NetEase beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (Nov. 14 2018)

Press release