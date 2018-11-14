FERC approves part of TransCanada's WB XPress gas pipeline for service

A request from TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) Columbia Gas Transmission unit to place into service the eastern facilities of its WB XPress natural gas pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia is approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The 1.3B cf/day WB XPress project includes construction of three miles of new pipeline, two compressor stations and replacement of 26 miles of existing pipeline.

WB XPress is one of several pipelines designed to connect growing production from the Marcellus and Utica shale basins in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio with customers in other parts of the U.S. and Canada.