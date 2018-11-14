Lockheed Martin wins $22.7B Navy contract

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a $22.7B contract from the U.S. Navy to deliver 255 F-35 jets, the Department of Defense announces.

The contract calls for LMT to deliver 106 combat jets and the remaining planes for non-military use and foreign military customers, with planned completion by March 2023.

LMT has been under pressure from the Pentagon to deliver cheaper F-35s and was threatened with penalties unless it improved delivery times.

LMT also won a $382M contract to deliver eight MH-60R helicopters for the Naval Air Systems Command.