XG Technology revenues fall but net loss narrows

XG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) saw revenues slip Y/Y on a tough comparison to one-time sales in the second quarter of 2017.

Revenue fell 18% to $8.33M, vs. $10.2M a year ago; sales from last year included a $2.4M government sale in South America.

For the nine months, revenues fell by some $6.2M to $27.5M, in part due to cost reductions in Q2 and Q3 of this year.

Net loss narrowed to $2.2M vs. a year-ago $5.3M due to those cost reductions. For the nine months, the company swung to a net loss of $11.9M from a profit of $1.9M, tied to a gain on bargain purchase in 2017.

Working capital came to $5.4M, including $1.2M in cash. Cash used in operating activities was $5.2M vs. a year-ago $2.55M.

It notes that after an initial deadline of Nov. 13 to get back into Nasdaq listing compliance, it's been granted a second 180 days, putting the new deadline at May 12, 2019.

10-Q