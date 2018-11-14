Fed Chairman Powell 'happy' with U.S. economy, credits Fed policy

Fed Chairman Powell is "very happy about the state of the economy now," and gives himself some of the credit, telling a public forum at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas that "our policy is part of the reason why our economy is in such a good place right now."

Powell conceded that the global economy is not growing at the same pace as last year but said overall the domestic picture looks good.

He did not dispel the notion that rate hikes would continue, saying that in 2019 investors should know that the practice of the Fed only hiking rates quarterly, at meetings where the chair holds a news conference afterwards, will no longer be the case.

Powell also dismissed Pres. Trump’s criticism of his conduct of monetary policy, saying the Fed is "doing fine" and its independence has not been affected by the stream of attacks directed at it - "We don’t try to control things we don’t control, we try to control the controllable."