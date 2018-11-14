PG&E's plunge may be slamming hedge funds that raised bets before big fire

Prominent hedge funds including Seth Klarman's Baupost Group may be bearing the brunt of PG&E’s (NYSE:PCG) plunging stock price after raising bets on the utility in the months ahead of the massive Camp Fire, Reuters reports.

Shares in California’s largest public utility plunged nearly 22% in today's trade and have lost nearly half their value since the fire began last week.

Baupost quadrupled its exposure during Q3 to own 18.9M shares in PCG at the end of September, Viking Global Investors added a new position in purchasing 5.7M shares during Q3, BlueMountain Capital bought 4.1M shares to own 4.3M at the end of the quarter, and Appaloosa Management more than doubled its exposure to own 3.9M shares at the end of quarter.

The moves were made even though PG&E already was facing ~200 lawsuits on behalf of 2,700 plaintiffs from last year’s fires in California.