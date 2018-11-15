Bitcoin market cap falls below $100B

Amid a crypto selloff that began Wednesday, Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) market capitalization fell below the $100B mark on Thursday - a level not seen since October 2017.

It also shattered the $6000 hard floor that has held for much of 2018, with many attributing the 14% slide to an upcoming "fork" of Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD), which already splintered off the currency in August 2017.

As the tumble continued, the market caps of Ripple's (XRP-USD) and Ether (ETH-USD) jostled as the second-biggest among digital currencies.

