Chinese shares buoyed by trade optimism

Chinese shares got a lift overnight on signs that Beijing and Washington may be taking steps to de-escalate their bitter trade dispute, as well as strong earnings from tech giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

For the first time since the summer, Chinese officials delivered a written response to the Trump administration of potential trade concessions, giving hopes to investors that the two sides might bring an end to the spat.

Shanghai +1.4% ; Hang Seng +1.7%.

