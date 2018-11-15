Sterling skids after U.K. Brexit minister resigns

Sterling plunged 1.3% overnight to $1.2824 after U.K. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned from his post, stating he cannot support Theresa May's Brexit deal for two reasons.

"First, I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the U.K."

"Secondly," he added, "I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit."

Previously: U.K. cabinet approves Brexit deal (Nov. 14 2018)

ETFs: FXB, EWU, IRL, GBB, EIRL, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP