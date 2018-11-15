U.K. retail sales slide in October

U.K. retail sales unexpectedly fell for the second consecutive month during October as shoppers tightened their belts after splashing out during a hot summer.

Volumes fell by 0.5%, compared to the previous month, much lower than the 0.2% growth predicted by economists.

A return to real wage growth was hoped to help spur consumer spending and power the economy in the final stage of the Brexit negotiations.

