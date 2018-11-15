Con Edison prices common share offering

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) has priced the offering of 13,636,363 of its common shares at $77.00 per share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1,493,506 common shares.

The offering is expected to close on November 19.

The company expects to use the cash proceeds it receives upon physical settlement of the forward sale agreements to fund payment of a portion of the purchase price for the pending acquisition by one of its subsidiaries of Sempra Solar Holdings, LLC, to invest in its subsidiaries for funding of their capital requirements and for its other general corporate purposes.

ED -2.1% premarket.

Previously: Consolidated Edison launches $1.05B share offering (Nov. 13)