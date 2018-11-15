Milacron announces share repurchase program

The Board of Directors of Milacron Holdings (NYSE:MCRN) has authorized a program to repurchase up to $125M of its outstanding common stock over a two-year period.

“With restructuring coming to a close and our accelerated debt repayment program nearing its target, we will have additional cash flow and financial flexibility in 2019 and beyond. Having the ability to buy back shares gives us an additional way to create shareholder value. Our balanced approach to capital allocation includes: organic and strategic growth opportunities, debt pay down, and share buybacks,” said Bruce Chalmers, Milacron’s Chief Financial Officer.