G. Willi-Food announces share repurchase program

The Board of Directors of G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) has authorized to repurchase the Company's Ordinary Shares over the next six months with an aggregate purchase price of up to $1M.

"We are very pleased to announce this repurchase program to benefit shareholders at a time when we believe our share is undervalued," said Willi Food Co-Chairman Zwi Williger. "The initiation of our share repurchase program reflects our confidence in our business and the long-term potential for Willi Food and our commitment to maximize shareholder value," he added.