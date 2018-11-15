U.K. banks, builders hit by Brexit resignations

Shares in U.K. retail banks and homebuilders dropped sharply this morning after the resignation of Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, as well as Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey and junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman.

U.S. premarket: Lloyds (NYSE:LYG), Barclays (NYSE:BCS) -6% ; Royal Bank of Scotland -8.6%.

In London: Barratt Developments (OTCPK:BTDPY) -8% , Persimmon (OTCPK:PSMMF) -7.7% ; Taylor Wimpey (OTCPK:TWODY) -7% .

Previously: U.K. retail sales slide in October (Nov. 15 2018)

Previously: Sterling skids after U.K. Brexit minister resigns (Nov. 15 2018)

Previously: May braces for backlash, confidence vote (Nov. 15 2018)