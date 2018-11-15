Walmart higher after U.S. comparable sales beat

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reports total revenue was up 1.4% in Q3 to $124.9B. Comparable sales in the U.S. rose 3.4% vs. +3.1% consensus, with traffic up 1.2% and ticket 2.2% higher.

Comparable sales were up 3.2% for the Sam's Club business on a 6.2% jump in traffic.

Walmart International sales fell 2.6% to $28.8B during the quarter.

The retailer says e-commerce sales increased 43% in Q3 vs. +40% in Q2.

Operating income was $3.9B vs. $3.8B a year ago.

Looking ahead, Walmart expects Q4 EPS of $1.24 to $1.34 vs. $1.35 consensus and full-year EPS of $4.75 to $4.85 vs. $4.80 consensus.