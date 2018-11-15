AbbVie's elagolix successful in late-stage uterine fibroid studies

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and collaboration partner Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) announce positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials, ELARIS UF-1 and ELARIS UF-2, evaluating elagolix in women with uterine fibroids. The data were presented at the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) Global Congress on Minimally Invasive Gynecology in Las Vegas, NV.

The studies showed that elagolix, combined with low-dose hormone add-back therapy, reduced heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids compared to placebo. Specifically, 68.5% of women in the treatment group in ELARIS UF-1 achieved clinical response versus 8.7% for control (p<0.001). In ELARIS UF-2, the clinical response rate was 76.2% compared to 10.1% for control (p<0.001).

The proportions of women who achieved amenorrhea (absence of bleeding or spotting) at the end of the six-month treatment period were 48.1% and 52.9%, respectively.

Regulatory submissions will be made in mid-2019.