Profit improves at G. Willi-Food International
Nov. 15, 2018 7:18 AM ETG. Willi-Food International Ltd. (WILC)WILCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) reports gross profit increased 22% in Q3 on a 3% rise in sales.
- Operating profit improved to 12.7% of sales vs. 10.3% a year ago.
- The company ended the quarter with $75.6M in cash.
- CEO update: "This is the fifth consecutive quarter since the Company's control has been changed and new managers have been appointed, in which the Company presents continued improvement over the comparable quarter of the previous year in its business results. We believe that the activities we are taking will continue to generate steady growth and increase profitability over time.
- Previously: G. Willi-Food reports Q3 results (Nov. 15)