Dell boosts tracking offer to $120/share

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) amends its tracking stock purchase proposal to $120/share in cash, subject to a cap of $14B, or 1.5043 to 1.8130 Class C shares.

The cash price implies a total market cap of $23.98 for the Class V common stock and adds an aggregate implied value of $2.2B to the previous offer.

The offer still needs to pass the December 11 vote. But Dell says an “overwhelming number” of shareholders it contacted supported the revision. Funds affiliated with Dodge & Cox, Elliott Management, Canyon Partners, and Mason Capital Management (collectively own 17% of tracking stock) entered into binding agreements to vote in favor.

Dell shares are up 0.3% premarket.

