VICI Properties upsized stock offering prices at $21 per share

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) reports pricing of upsized offering of 30M shares at $21 per share for gross proceeds of $630M.

Greenshoe option for additional 4.5M shares.

VICI -0.2% in premarket trading.

The proceeds, along with debt financing and cash on hand, will fund its acquisition of land and real estate assets of the Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit.

