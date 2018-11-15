3M CEO sets five-year financial targets

Speaking today at the company's Investor Day in St. Paul, 3M (NYSE:MMM) CEO Mike Roman will lay out new five-year financial objectives while introducing his four priorities - focused around Portfolio, Innovation, Transformation, and People - for the future.

Five-year financial objectives (covering 2019 through 2023): 3%-5% organic local currency sales growth; 8%-11% growth in earnings per share; 20% return on invested capital; 100% free cash flow conversion.

Expectations for 2019: 1%-3% total sales growth; 2%-4% organic local currency sales growth; Earnings per share of $10.60 to $11.05; 20%-25% EPS growth, on a GAAP basis; 7%-11% EPS growth, adjusting for certain 2018 items; 22%-25% return on invested capital; 95%-105% free cash flow conversion; $2B in research and development – or approximately 6% of sales; $1.7-$2B in capital expenditures; Gross share repurchases in the range of $2B-$4B.