AbbVie teams up with Mission Therapeutics in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) inks a collaboration agreement with Mission Therapeutics aimed at developing deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs) for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

DUBs play a key role in maintaining cellular health by regulating the degradation of misfolded toxic proteins which are believed to cause impaired function and death of nerve cells in the brain.

Ubiquitylation is a modification process that selectively adds a small protein called ubiquitin to target proteins. Mission says the process can influence intracellular behavior such as controlling the normal level of proteins, protein activity and subcellular degradation.

Financial terms are not disclosed.