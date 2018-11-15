Buy Apple on supplier pullback - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty reiterates an Overweight rating and $253 target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) remaining bullish on Services and saying that the supply chain noise creates a buying opportunity.

Huberty says the supplier guidance cuts reflect Apple’s cautious holiday quarter guidance and doesn’t impact the firm’s Services growth forecast, which is tied to the installed base instead of new shipments.

The analyst notes that unit revisions typically hit the supply chain harder than Apple due to inventory fluctuations and more bullish orders.

Huberty thinks Apple reached normal run rate production earlier this year given the lack of labor and component constraints compared to previous years and that means Apple cut supply chain orders in November instead of the usual December/January.

Sources: StreetInsider/Notable Calls.

Apple shares are up 0.9% to $188.50.

Previously: Analyst ups Apple target on Services runway (Nov. 8)