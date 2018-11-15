J.C. Penney -10% after light sales

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) reports same-store sales fell 5.4% in Q3. Despite the sales drop, JCP management says it saw encouraging trends in women’s apparel, active, special sizes and fine jewelry.

Retail gross margin was 31.9% of sales vs. 34.0% a year ago and 33.0% consensus.

The company's cost of good sold rose 210 bps to 68.1% of sales during the quarter. SG&A expenses were 33.3 % of sales vs. 32.7% a year ago.

J.C. Penney ended the quarter with liquidity in excess of $1.9B.

Looking ahead, comparable store sales are now expected to be down low-single digits in FY18 vs. prior guidance for a flat comp. JCP continues to expect to achieve positive free cash flow for the year. Full-year earnings guidance is pulled.

JCP -9.84% premarket to $1.10.

