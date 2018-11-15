Futures rise ahead of economic reports

U.S. stock index futures are shaking off the Brexit tumult in Europe, following Asian shares higher on Chinese trade optimism. Dow and S&P 500 +0.4% ; Nasdaq +0.7% .

It comes as Sterling plunged by over 1.5% against the dollar overnight as U.K. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned from his post due to Theresa May's draft Brexit agreement.

U.S. investors are also keeping an eye on a slew of economic data this morning: Weekly jobless claims, retail sales and a Philly Fed manufacturing survey.

Oil is up 0.4% at $56.48/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1209/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 3.1%.

