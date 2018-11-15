UniQure's gene therapy AMT-061 shows positive action in mid-stage hemophilia B study; shares up 31% premarket

Thinly traded uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) is up 31% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive preliminary results from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating gene therapy candidate AMT-061 in patients with moderately severe and severe hemophilia B.

All three treated patients experienced sustained therapeutic levels of Factor IX (FIX) activity at week 6 after a single intravenous infusion of AMT-061. Specifically, FIX activity was 31% of normal (range: 23 - 37%) which is above the threshold considered sufficient to significantly reduce the risk of bleeding events.

Patients will be followed for 52 weeks to assess FIX activity, bleeding rates and the use of FIX replacement therapy. They will be monitored for five years to assess safety.

The company intends to submit the study data to the FDA and EMA by year-end. Dosing in a Phase 3 trial, HOPE-B, will commence in Q1 2019.