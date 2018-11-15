Margins squeezed at Dillard's

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) reports comparable sales increased 3.0% in Q3 to top the consensus expectation for a 1.0% rise.

Gross margin fell 160 bps Y/Y due to a higher mix of the retailer's low-margin CDI business. Net income was $7.4M during the quarter vs. $14.5M a year ago.

CEO update: "While we are encouraged by our 3% comparable sales performance, this was a disappointing quarter as markdowns weighed heavily on gross margin, particularly in the first month. However, operating performance improved as the quarter progressed and sales turned positive. We also invested $54M in share repurchases during the quarter."

