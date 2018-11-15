Arena out-licenses ralinepag to United Therapeutics for up to $1.2B; shares up 20% premarket

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is up 20% premarket on light volume in response to its exclusive global licensing deal with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) for ralinepag for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Under the terms of the agreement, ARNA will receive $800M upfront, up to $400M in milestones and tiered low double-digit royalties on net sales.

ARNA will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the deal.

Ralinepag stimulates the prostacyclin receptor, a powerful vasodilator (opens the blood vessels).