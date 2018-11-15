Tech | On the Move

Cisco gets new Street-high target

|About: Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)|By:, SA News Editor

Deutsche Bank reiterates a Buy rating on Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) but raises the target from $55 to $60, a new Street-high target.

Analyst Vijay Bhagavath cites the solid Q1 results and that the resilient order outlook indicates Cisco’s “architecturally oriented” infrastructure refresh strategies. The analyst says the subscription-based purchasing model is resonating across the scale of worldwide customers. 

Bhagavath calls Cisco an underappreciated top-line growth story. 

Cisco shares are up 3.3% premarket to $45.77.  

