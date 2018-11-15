Cisco gets new Street-high target

Deutsche Bank reiterates a Buy rating on Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) but raises the target from $55 to $60, a new Street-high target.

Analyst Vijay Bhagavath cites the solid Q1 results and that the resilient order outlook indicates Cisco’s “architecturally oriented” infrastructure refresh strategies. The analyst says the subscription-based purchasing model is resonating across the scale of worldwide customers.

Bhagavath calls Cisco an underappreciated top-line growth story.

Cisco shares are up 3.3% premarket to $45.77.

