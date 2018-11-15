Blueprint's avapritinib shows positive effect in early-stage GIST study, U.S. marketing application in 2019

Updated data from a Phase 1 clinical trial, NAVIGATOR, evaluating Blueprint Medicines' (NASDAQ:BPMC) avapritinib in patients with advanced gastrointestinal tumors (GIST) showed a significant treatment effect. The results are being presented at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting in Rome.

The data showed that avapritinib, an oral inhibitor of KIT and PDGFRA mutant kinases, was highly active in second-line, third-line and fourth-line settings.

On the safety front, avapritinib as well-tolerated with most adverse events being mild or moderate.

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application in H1 2019 for PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST, which primarily includes patients with the D842V mutation, and fourth-line GIST.