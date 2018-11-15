Cubic reports mixed quarter, upside FY guide

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) reports Q4 results that missed EPS estimates with a reported $0.80 but beat on revenue with $379.7M (+9% Y/Y).

Sales breakdown: Cubic Transportation Systems, $670.7M; Cubic Mission Solutions, $207M; Cubic Global Defense, $325.2M;

Key metrics: Adjusted EBITDA, $49.1M; cash from operations, $40.4M; backlog, $4.06B.

Upside FY19 guidance has revenue of $1.37B to $1.45B (consensus: $1.32B) and Adjusted EBITDA of $135M to $155M.

