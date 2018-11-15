Boehringer Ingelheim teams up with Epizyme in cancer

Boehringer Ingelheim will collaborate with Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) on developing and commercializing two small molecule inhibitors of unaddressed epigenetic targets in oncology. Specifically, the targets are helicase and histone acetyltransferase (HAT) enzymes that play key roles in cancer development when dysregulated.

Under the terms of the partnership, EPZM will receive $15M upfront and more than $280M in milestones. For the helicase program, EPZM will fund a portion of global development costs and will retain a share of U.S. profits and will receive tiered royalties on net ex-U.S. sales. For the HAT program, it will receive tiered royalties on global net sales.