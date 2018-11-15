Ford to test AVs in Miami

Ford (NYSE:F) says it's testing autonomous vehicles in a new partnership with the city of Miami.

While the automaker continues to invest in AV development, it's also quick to point out that the company remains laser focused on profitability.

"I want investors and I want everyone to know that we are developing an autonomous vehicle service that means a whole lot more than the car," notes Ford Autonomous Vehicles CEO Sherif Marakby.

Ford plans to invest a total of $4B into AV technology through 2023.