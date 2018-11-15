Smart & Final Stores issues mixed guidance

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) tops Q3 estimates and updates on its guidance.

The company expects full-year revenue of $4.73B to $4.74B vs. $4.75B consensus and full-year EPS of $0.46 to $0.48 vs. $0.43 consensus.

During Q3, comparable store sales growth was up 0.6%, comprised of a 1.9% increase in comparable average transaction size offset in part by a 1.3% decrease in comparable transaction count. Deflation is estimated to have cut into comparable sales by 70 bps during the quarter.

