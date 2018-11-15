Facebook responds to NYT report

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) posts a lengthy response to yesterday’s NYT report detailing how CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg “stumbled” during the bumpy past year at the company.

Facebook denies knowing about Russian activity in Spring 2016 but slowly launching an investigation and employing others to attack Apple on behalf of the company.

Facebook says it’s committed to fighting fake news, didn’t remove President Trump’s comments on the Muslim ban for the same reason other newspapers covered the news, and that Sandberg only championed the sex trafficking legislation “because she believed it was the right thing to do.”

Facebook shares are down 1.7% premarket.

