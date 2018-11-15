Brexiter Rees-Mogg submits no confidence letter on May

Leading Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg submits a letter of no confidence in British Prime Minister.

Rees-Mogg says the draft withdrawal bill was worse than expected and failed to meet promises made by May, the Financial Times reports.

The letter also follows resignations of three U.K. officials.

FTSE 100 Index +0.1% .

The British pound weakens 1.5% against the euro and 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Previously: U.K. banks, builders hit by Brexit resignations (Nov. 15)

Previously: May braces for backlash, confidence vote (Nov. 15)

ETFs: FXB, GBB, DGBP, UGBP