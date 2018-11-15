Seattle Genetics' Adcetris a Breakthrough Therapy for first-line T-cell lymphomas; shares up 2% premarket

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) is up 2% premarket, albeit on only 200 shares, in response to its announcement that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy status for ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) for the first-line treatment of systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma or other CD30-expressing peripheral T-cell lymphomas (PTCL), including angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma and PTCL not otherwise specified, in combination with CHP (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone).

The company's marketing application for the indication was filed with the FDA last week.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Additional data from the Phase 3 ECHELON-2 study will be presented at ASH next month.