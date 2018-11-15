Canadian Solar +3% after Q3 earnings; shipments at high end of guidance

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) +2.8% pre-market after beating Q3 earnings expectations but missing on revenues and saying Q3 shipments came in toward the high end of guidance.

CSIQ says Q3 revenues fell 16% Y/Y to $768M and total solar module shipments slipped 6% from Q2 to 1,590 MW from 1,700 MW but at the high end of guidance of 1,500-1,600 MW.

But Q3 operating profit was $95.9M vs. $53.9M in Q2 and $57.8M in the year-ago quarter; Q3 gross margin was 26.1% vs. 24.5% in Q2 and above guidance of 20%-23%.

For Q4, CSIQ forecasts shipments of 1.67-1.72 GW and revenues of $690M-$800M, including 170 MW of shipments to its utility-scale solar power projects that may not be recognized as revenue in the quarter.

CSIQ says its portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants in operation totaled 1.1 GW as of Oct. 31, and its late-stage, utility-scale solar project pipeline including those in construction totaled 2.9 GW.