New Age Beverages +18% after earnings

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) shoots higher in early trading, despite posting a 9% drop in revenue during Q3.

The company says its gross profit was 16% of net sales during the quarter vs. 33% a year ago, reflective of the significant impact of the working capital limitations on production and shipping.

Adjusted EBITDA was -$2.5M during the quarter vs. -$1.2M consensus.

NBEV +17.63% premarket to $3.67 vs. a 52-week trading range of $1.30 to $9.99.

Previously: New Age Beverages misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Nov. 14)