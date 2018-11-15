AVEO earns $2M milestone from EUSA Pharma on Fotivda launch in Germany

AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) nabs a $2M milestone payment from licensee EUSA Pharma triggered by the commercial launch and establishment of reimbursement of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) in Germany for first-line advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in adult patients who have not received a vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) inhibitor or an mTOR pathway inhibitor and have progressed after one prior treatment with cytokine therapy.

Tivozanib is an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). It is designed to optimize VEGF blockade while minimizing toxic side effects.