American Express launches virtual payments product

American Express (NYSE:AXP) launches American Express Go, a digital product for mid-sized and large companies to handle business expenses for temporary workers, recruits, and employees without corporate cards.

The product features a virtual card that can be used online or over the phone and has the option for virtual numbers to be printed on companion plastic cards for in-person payments.

The new offering uses American Express vPayment, a virtual payments solution that enables business clients to create specific-use virtual account numbers with per-authorized spend controls and enhanced data capture.

AXP -0.3% i n premarket trading.

