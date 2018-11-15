Vodafone Idea misses with wider loss

Vodafone Idea -- now India's top service provider after the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular -- posted a wider loss than expected in its second quarter.

The company's on track for announced synergy targets, it says, but reported a loss of 49.7B rupees, worst than low expectations. Revenue of 76.6B topped consensus.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Hutchison Australia is looking for price proposals from banks to refinance debt as part of its merger with TPG Telecom (OTC:TPPTY). It's looking for about A$4B.

A decision on that proposed merger is due Dec. 13.