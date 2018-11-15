McDermott wins Zama field development contract from Talos Energy

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) says it was awarded a contract for concept and engineering services for Talos Energy for the Zama field development project, in the first offshore Mexico block awarded to a private operator; financial details are not disclosed.

MDR will execute the contract via Io Oil & Gas Consulting, the company's joint venture with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE), providing the follow-on pre-FEED services for the Zama development.

Talos estimates the Zama field, located in Block 7 of the Sureste Basin in the Gulf of Mexico, has 400M-800M boe, with an estimated peak production of 150K boe/day; appraisal activities are planned for late 2018 with two additional wells and first oil is expected by 2022.