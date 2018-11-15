Credit Suisse updates on Caesars M&A potential

Credit Suisse updates on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) after hosting three days of meetings with the casino operator's management team.

While the firm walks away confident on the overall outlook for Outperform-rated Caesars and in particular the potential for margins to expand, the takeaway on potential M&A with Caesars is of even higher interest.

Credit Suisse analyst Cameron McKnight: "We think interest in CZR is high, and expect industry consolidation to continue. We think the board is very open to proposals -- but we see large scale deals as complex and potentially lengthy."