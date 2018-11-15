TRACON Pharma's TRC105 shows positive action in late-stage angiosarcoma study

New data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, TAPPAS, evaluating TRACON Pharmaceuticals' (TCON) TRC105, combined with Novartis' (NVS -0.4% ) Votrient (pazopanib), in angiosarcoma patients showed a treatment effect in some patients. The results were presented at the CTOS annual meeting in Rome.

35% (n=18/51) of patients experienced more than a 2x reduction in endoglin + circulating tumor cells (CTCs) while 25% (n=13/51) experienced more than a 10x reduction.

An almost equal proportion (37%; n=19/51), however, experienced more than a 2x increase in endoglin + CTCs, including 25% (n=13/51) with more than a 10x increase.

27% (n=14/51) of patients experienced no significant change in endoglin + CTCs.

TRC105 (carotuximab) is an antibody that binds to a protein called endoglin which is overexpressed on proliferating endothelial cells that play an essential role in angiogenesis (formation of new blood vessels).