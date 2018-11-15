Inside the retail sales report

Retail sales rose 4.6% on a year-over-year basis in October.

Categories showing strength include nonstore retailers (+12.1%), food services/drinking places (+6.2%) and clothing/clothing accessory stores (+4.7%).

Weakness was seen in the department store (-0.3%), auto dealers (-0.7%) and health/personal care stores (+1.8%) categories.

The hurricanes this year and last year made the monthly comparisons a bit choppy, according to economists.

A bit of bad news from the report was the downward revision for the September tally to -0.1% from +0.1%.

