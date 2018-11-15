Energizer proposes EC remedy in Spectrum deal

Energizer Holdings (ENR -0.9% ) proposes a remedy to the European Commission in the hope of landing approval for the company's acquisition of Spectrum Brands' (SPB +4.7% ) battery and portable lighting business.

The proposed remedy includes divesting the Varta battery business, including manufacturing and distribution facilities in Germany. The company says it will share in any decline in value of the Varta business.

Energizer expects the net purchase price of the battery and portable lighting business to be in the range of $1.4B to $1.5B after factoring in the Varta sale.

"We continue to be encouraged by the substantial progress that has been made to date in connection with the overall regulatory approval process, and believe our proposed remedy to the European Commission adequately addresses their concerns," says CEO Alan Hoskins.