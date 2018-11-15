Vipshop +11% after earnings, while analysts stick to growth concerns

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS +11.2% ) is carrying forward with last night's postmarket gains after it posted double-digit growth in sales and customers.

And 11% price appreciation today is coming despite analysts fretting the company's forward look, which guided to Q4 revenue growth of just 8-13%.

Key bear Citi ($5.40 price target vs. current price of $5.99) said that guided deceleration wasn't unexpected, but "the potential recovery of growth momentum we had hoped for after seeing decent Singles Day GMV growth of +27% YOY did not materialize.”

That might lead to continuing market share losses, which "could be intensified given slowing macro and consumers becoming more selective on purchasing choices.” (h/t Bloomberg)

KeyBanc sees Tencent/JD channels reigniting active customer growth, but expects "quarterly new customer additions continuing to decline by double digits," and sees a third straight quarter of negative free cash flow as a negative.