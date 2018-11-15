Stocks slip as Brexit worries return; tech an early sector leader

Stocks are off to another weak start, as the implications of a potential hard Brexit for financial markets weigh on investor sentiment; S&P -0.4% , Dow -0.3% , Nasdaq -0.1% .

Four U.K. ministers, including Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, have resigned, pressuring Prime Minister May's attempt at staging an orderly exit from the European Union as well as her leadership.

European bourses are modestly in the red, with France's CAC -0.9% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% and Germany's DAX -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.3% .

In U.S. earnings, Wal-Mart -0.9% despite beating earnings estimates and raising its fiscal 2019 guidance.

Among S&P sectors, information technology ( +0.6% ) shows relative strength, as Apple ( +0.8% ) provides some support after entering the session with a 14.7% loss for the month.

On the downside, the consumer discretionary ( -1.3% ), real estate ( -1.6% ) and utilities ( -1.7% ) sectors are early laggards.

U.S. Treasury prices continue to rise amid the volatility in the equity markets, pushing yields lower across the curve; the two-year yield is 3 bps lower at 2.83% and 10-year yield is down by 4 bps to 3.08%.

Also, the U.S. Dollar Index is +0.4% to 97.18, and WTI crude oil +0.5% to $56.55/bbl.

Still ahead: business inventories, EIA natural gas inventory, EIA petroleum inventories