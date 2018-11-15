Investors bid down retail stocks

The retail sector is underperforming after earnings reports from J.C. Penney (JCP -2.5% ) and Dillard's (DDS -14.4% ) throw a scare into investors just ahead of the holidays, despite another strong quarter posted by Walmart (WMT -0.9% ) - highlighted by 43% e-commerce growth during the quarter.

On a broader scale, retail sales in October were up 0.4% M/M on a seasonally adjusted basis and were up 5.6% Y/Y on an unadjusted basis. "Today’s pickup in retail sales shows a healthy pace of spending and a sign of ongoing consumer strength which is consistent with the state of the US economy," notes National Retail Federation Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz. Still, the dominant e-commerce growth of Amazon, Walmart and Target is being seen as a margin pincher for the rest of the retail sector unable to compete at scale.

Retail decliners: Target (NYSE:TGT) -1.3% , Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) -1.8% , Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) -1.5% , Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) -4.6% , Abercormbie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) -2.9% , Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) -3.1% , Macy's (NYSE:M) -4.5% , TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) -1.3% , L Brands (NYSE:LB) -2.7% , Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) -2.3% , Shoe Carnival (SCVL) -6.0% , Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) -3.3% , Gap (NYSE:GPS) -1.8% , Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) -3.0% , Guess (NYSE:GES) -3.9% , Express (NYSE:EXPR) -3.6% , J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) -2.7% , Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) -4.8% .

